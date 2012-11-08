Swiss Re beats Q3 views, may pay out special dividend

ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss Re beat
third-quarter profit views on a big one-off gain from its sale
of a U.S. unit, and said it would consider paying shareholders a
special dividend if it cannot find ample opportunities to plow
profits back into its business.
"If we are unable to find opportunities that meet our return
expectations, we would look at further measures to return excess
capital, such as a special dividend," Swiss Re financial chief
George Quinn said in a statement.
The Zurich-based reinsurer also said it was too early to
make damage claim estimates from Hurricane Sandy, which roared
ashore in the United States last week, killing at least 113
people, knocking out power to millions, ravaging seaside towns
and inundating New York City's streets and tunnels.
Swiss Re posted a $2.2 billion net profit for the quarter,
compared with the average estimate of $1.4 billion in a Reuters
poll.
