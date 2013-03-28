CORRECTED-Swiss Re to receive $610 million in Berkshire settlement

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
(Corrects spelling of Warren Buffett's surname)
ZURICH, March 28 Swiss Re said on Thursday it has settled a dispute with Berkshire Hathaway over a life retrocession agreement concluded in 2010 and will receive a $610 million payment from the company of U.S. investor Warren Buffett.
The Swiss reinsurer said the total protection provided by Berkshire will be reduced from $1.5 billion to $1.05 billion and that the deal is expected to provide it with an initial first-quarter gain of $100 million. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Goodman)
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)