Swiss Re confirms it will meet 2011-2015 targets

FOREX-Yen hits high against euro, Aussie dollar suffers
LONDON, April 4 Risk averse investors drove the yen to its highest level against the euro since mid-November on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar sank to a three-week low.
ZURICH, June 24 Swiss Re confirmed its financial targets for 2011-2015 on Monday, and said it planned to reduce leverage by more than 4 billion dollars by 2016.
The firm, which competes with Germany's Munich Re , said a Swiss Re subsidiary was launching a tender offer to repurchase three tranches of its senior debt.
The Swiss reinsurer previously reported a 21 percent rise in profit in the first quarter, driven by a rise in premium and fee income, low catastrophe losses and the expiry of a quota share agreement with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
LONDON, April 4 Risk averse investors drove the yen to its highest level against the euro since mid-November on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar sank to a three-week low.
LONDON, April 4 Just when we all thought the London Metal Exchange (LME) had closed the chapter on its logistics woes, out tumbles another skeleton from the exchange's warehousing closet.
* ABB's largest buy since $3.9 bln Thomas & Betts deal in 2012