Swiss Re sees stable nat cat pricing rates in 2014

ZURICH, Sept 9 Swiss Re said it
expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014
after a decline this year, while demand for nat cat cover will
double by 2020 in high-growth markets.
The Swiss reinsurer, whose business is to help shoulder the
risks faced by insurers in exchange for part of the profit, said
its business model was not challenged by increased competition
from alternative capital.
Reinsurers have seen their pricing power diminish and their
relevance threatened as investment funds seeking higher yields
have funnelled billions of dollars into "catastrophe bonds",
sold by insurers to share the risk they take on for natural
disasters.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)