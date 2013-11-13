Swiss Re says ends talks with Phoenix over Admin Re deal

ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss Re said on Monday it had terminated discussions with Phoenix Group over a possible combination of the British life insurer with the Swiss reinsurer's Admin Re business.

The parties were unable to agree on the terms of a deal, Swiss Re said in a statement.

Phoenix said in July it was in talks to buy the Admin Re unit of Swiss Re, with the Swiss reinsurer to take a minority shareholding in the British group should a deal materialize.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)