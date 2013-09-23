Swiss Re says German storm claims to cost $240 mln

BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss Re said on Monday that July hail storms in northern and southern Germany could cost the company around $240 million to settle claims net of retrocession and before tax.
The Swiss reinsurer estimated industry losses of between $2 billion and $2.7 billion as a result of the storms.
Earlier this month Swiss said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014 after a decline this year, with demand for the cover doubling by 2020 in high-growth markets. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .
* French nickel firm suspends mining, but keeps smelters going