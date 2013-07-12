UPDATE 2-Phoenix Group in talks to buy Swiss Re unit

* Phoenix says deal would give Swiss Re minority stake in it
* Both firms says talks at preliminary stage
* Deal would revive Phoenix's drive to consolidate sector
* Phoenix shares climb 4 pct, Swiss Re up 0.9 pct
By Chris Vellacott and Katharina Bart
LONDON/ZURICH, July 12 British life insurer
Phoenix Group is in talks to buy the Admin Re unit of
Swiss Re, re-starting its drive to consolidate the
sector and achieve savings after a hiatus caused by its heavy
debts.
Both companies said on Friday they were in preliminary
talks, while Phoenix said that if a deal materialised, Swiss Re
would take a minority shareholding in the British group,
signalling it would pay for the transaction in shares.
Sky News said on Thursday the deal could be worth 3 billion
pounds ($4.5 billion) and would create a business with more than
100 billion pounds under management and close to 10 million
policy holders.
Both firms declined to comment on the value of any
transaction on Friday.
Analysts said a deal would benefit both groups. Admin Re is
"a relative drag" on Swiss Re returns, and management had sought
to find a solution by the end of 2013, Citi analysts said.
For Phoenix, which makes money by buying life insurers that
are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, a
deal would put on track a campaign to expand by acquisition.
"It facilitates a significant opportunity for synergy gains
as well as providing a break in the hiatus of deal-flow for the
group," said Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan.
At 0810 GMT, Phoenix shares were up 4.4 percent at 681.5
pence. Swiss Re was up 0.9 percent at 72.55 Swiss francs.
Earlier this year, Phoenix said it was ready to consider
acquisitions for the first time in two years after hammering out
easier terms with banks.
It had earlier put its buying spree on hold after a heavy
debt burden forced it into a financial restructuring in 2009.
A partial repayment of its 2.3 billion pounds debt after a
250 million pounds sale of new shares in January spurred a share
price recovery that boosted its fire power on the acquisition
trail..
"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to
any transaction or the terms on which any such transaction might
proceed. Further statements will be made if and when
appropriate," said Phoenix, which has a market capitalisation of
about 1.5 billion pounds.
Swiss Re has used its strong capital position to please
shareholders with payouts.
Last month, it said it would stick to financial targets for
2011-2015 and focus on dividend growth while shifting assets
towards corporate debt and away from government bonds.