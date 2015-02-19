Swiss Re posts below-forecast $245 mln net profit in fourth quarter

LONDON Feb 19 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that fourth-quarter net profit was $245 million, below forecasts, but said it would pay a special dividend and give cash back to shareholders.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the Zurich-based reinsurer would post net profit of $361 million for the fourth quarter.

The firm said it would pay a dividend per share of 4.25 Swiss francs and a special dividend for 2014 of 3.0 francs, and announced a share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss francs.

It said it was on track to meet 2011-2015 financial targets, and announced new targets starting 2016, to grow economic net worth per share by 10 percent a year. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Alice Baghdjian)