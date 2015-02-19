Swiss Re posts below-forecast $245 mln net profit in fourth quarter

LONDON Feb 19 Swiss Re, the world's
second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that fourth-quarter
net profit was $245 million, below forecasts, but said it would
pay a special dividend and give cash back to shareholders.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the Zurich-based
reinsurer would post net profit of $361 million for the fourth
quarter.
The firm said it would pay a dividend per share of 4.25
Swiss francs and a special dividend for 2014 of 3.0 francs, and
announced a share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss francs.
It said it was on track to meet 2011-2015 financial targets,
and announced new targets starting 2016, to grow economic net
worth per share by 10 percent a year.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Alice Baghdjian)