Swiss Re Q1 net profit jumps to $1.4 bln

ZURICH, April 30 Swiss Re posted a 17
percent rise in net profit in the first quarter on Thursday,
helped by profitability across all its units and strong
investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained
attractive.
Net profit at the world's second-largest reinsurer rose 17
percent to $1.4 billion from a year earlier, beating an average
forecast for $961 million net profit in a Reuters poll of eight
analysts.
The group, which competes with Germany's Munich Re
, said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015 financial
targets by the end of the year.
