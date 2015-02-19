UPDATE 2-Swiss Re offers cash to shareholders as reinsurance rates fall

* Announces special dividend

* To carry out share buyback of up to 1 bln Sfr

* Q4 net profit $245 mln vs $361 mln in poll

* Outlook remains weak for pricing

* Little impact seen from removal of Swiss franc cap (Releads, adds detail, share price, analyst, company comments)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Feb 19 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, offered a bumper dividend payout and a share buyback on Thursday, as falling prices make it harder for reinsurers to put capital to work.

Swiss Re and other reinsurers help insurance companies cover the cost of major damage claims, such as for hurricanes or earthquakes, in exchange for part of the premiums their customers pay.

Fierce competition, and falling prices for the risk cover they provide insurance company clients, mean reinsurers are preferring to return money to their investors.

The Zurich-based firm said it would pay a dividend per share of 4.25 Swiss francs and a special dividend for 2014 of 3.0 francs, and announced a share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion).

Chief Financial Officer David Cole told reporters on a conference call that the company wanted "to see additional ways to return funds to shareholders, given a very strong financial position".

January 2015 renewal rates fell in the property catastrophe market, and July renewals were also likely to be weak, Cole said.

Swiss Re's shares briefly rose to five-week highs before trimming gains to 85.45 francs at 1002 GMT, up 0.8 percent on the day and outperforming broader insurance stocks.

Sarasin analysts said in a note they saw "pricing pressure holding up with regard to continued oversupply of capacity and in the absence of big and expensive catastrophes", reiterating their "neutral" recommendation on the stock.

Swiss Re's shares plunged on the day of the Swiss National Bank's shock removal of its cap on the franc last month but have since recovered much of those losses, though the stock is underperforming rivals Munich Re and Hannover Re .

Cole said the cap removal had "minimal impact" on the firm's business, which was predominantly outside Switzerland.

Swiss Re's cash payouts sweetened the pill of a fourth-quarter net profit of $245 million, 30 percent below the $361 million seen in a poll of analysts by Reuters.

Net profit for the year was $3.5 billion, a drop of 20 percent from 2013, following a loss of $462 million at the firm's life & health division, the result of "management actions" to improve the business.

Swiss Re said it was on track to meet 2011-2015 financial targets, and announced new targets, starting in 2016, to grow economic net worth per share by 10 percent a year and to achieve a 700 basis point return on equity above the "risk-free rate" - 10-year U.S. government bonds. ($1 = 0.9413 Swiss Francs) (Additional reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Maria Sheahan in Zurich; editing by Simon Jessop and Vincent Baby)