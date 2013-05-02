版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re shares set to open UP 2.1 PCt after Q1 beat

ZURICH May 2 Swiss Re AG : * Shares set to open 2.1 percent higher after Q1 net beats estimates

