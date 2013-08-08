版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 8日 星期四 13:20 BJT

Swiss Re second quarter net profit beats expectations

ZURICH Aug 8 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, beat expectations with a $786 million second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by good July renewals and higher premium volumes.

The Zurich-based firm was forecast to report quarterly net profit of $659 million in a Reuters poll.

Swiss Re said it was implementing measures to achieve savings of $250 to 300 million dollars in savings by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
