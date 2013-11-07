版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 15:56 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re estimates losses from storm Christian of around $100 mln

ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss Re AG : * CFO says its losses from storm christian estimated at around $100 million,

but still relatively early

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐