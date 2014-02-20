版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 14:21 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re says 2014 combined ratio estimated at 95 percent

ZURICH Feb 20 Swiss Re AG : * Says 2014 combined ratio estimated at 95 percent
