Swiss tax diplomat urges caution in debate over exchanging data

* Switzerland says not being asked to hand over data
automatically
* Ambuehl gives little indication of status of US offshore
crackdown
* Credit Suisse, Julius Baer among private banks in US
crosshairs
ZURICH, Feb 28 Switzerland's chief finance
diplomat urged caution in a domestic debate on automating the
exchange of data on alleged tax cheats, saying the system may
not win the favour worldwide that it has in most of the European
Union.
"Nobody is currently - and I emphasise currently - asking
for Switzerland to institute the automatic exchange of
information. Not the OECD, not the EU, not the United States,"
Michael Ambuehl told a gathering of bankers in Zurich on
Thursday.
Switzerland has vehemently rejected the automatic exchange
of bank client data, which is currently the practice in most of
the European Union. But a small number of bankers are privately
questioning whether it would be a cheaper, easier alternative to
various tax agreements struck or sought by Switzerland with
other countries.
The Swiss government is fighting to salvage the remnants of
banking secrecy, which is under pressure as foreign governments
seek to cover their budget gaps by cracking down on funds hidden
in Swiss offshore accounts.
Switzerland has already struck withholding tax deals with
Britain and Austria as part of a larger strategy to clean up its
reputation as a haven for offshore, untaxed funds.
Swiss finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf in December
sought to launch a public debate over how much information
Switzerland shares under a slew of new agreements including the
recently inked FATCA, or Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.
She said she continues to back Switzerland's strategy to
preserve client secrecy.
"We must be careful that the debate within Switzerland does
not give the impression abroad that Switzerland wants to abandon
this protection, and that it wants to introduce the automatic
exchange of information automatically, so to speak," Ambuehl
told the gathering on Thursday.
Ambuehl gave scant details on current negotiations with U.S.
authorities to end investigations into Swiss banks including
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer over helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes.
"Whether we like it or not, the United States has the
ability to destabilise the entire Swiss financial centre by
taking measures against Swiss banks," Ambuehl said.
The most prominent example of this is Wegelin & Co,
Switzerland's oldest private bank, which last month shut its
doors after pleading guilty to charges of helping wealthy
Americans evade taxes through secret accounts.
Ambuehl said he could give no further information as talks
with the United States were continuing, but that this month's
deal on FACTA could favour the broader Swiss bank talks.
Last month, Widmer-Schlumpf said she believes a deal can be
clinched to the matter, which represents the largest tax issue
looming over Swiss banks.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)