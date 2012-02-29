Swiss lawmakers back US tax plan; further vote Monday

ZURICH Feb 29 Swiss lawmakers threw their support behind a tax proposal which could help to strike a deal with the United States on Wednesday, a move which is seen as instrumental to settling a U.S. probe into Swiss banks with hidden offshore accounts.

The proposal, which clarifies how Switzerland would hand over data on Americans suspected of dodging taxes at home, seeks to backstop an expected deal over U.S. probes into 11 banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, likely to comprise a data handover and fine payment.

An overwhelming majority of Switzerland's lower house backed the proposal, dismissing minority motions seeking to sink the plan. The lawmakers tabled the formal vote to Monday as debate on the proposal extended well into the evening.