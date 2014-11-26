Switzerland's bank staff shun aid fund for U.S. tax case

ZURICH Nov 26 Only a handful of staff at Swiss
banks have drawn on a $2.6 million fund set up to help bankers
and other employees who have fallen on hard times because of a
U.S. crackdown on tax evasion through hidden offshore accounts.
At least 25 people, including bankers such as former UBS
executive Raoul Weil, lawyers and asset managers, have
been charged by U.S. authorities with assisting tax evasion via
Swiss banks since 2008, rocking the country's banking industry.
Data on thousands of bank employees have been handed over to
U.S. authorities as part of the investigation, which is looking
into how banks in Switzerland helped wealthy Americans avoid
paying tax through hidden offshore accounts.
The fund, which is financed by banks, was put in place to
support Swiss employees not accused of any wrongdoing but who
have lost their jobs or suffered other personal or financial
troubles after being caught up in the probe.
It has only paid out around 100,000 Swiss francs ($104,047)
to about 10 bankers since it was set up in 2013, the director of
the Association for Bank Employees, Denise Chervet, said on
Wednesday.
The figures on the fund were originally reported by Swiss
business newspaper, Handelszeitung.
Of the Swiss banks that have already settled with U.S.
authorities, UBS and Credit Suisse, the country's two
biggest banks, have incurred the biggest losses, forking out
more than $3 billion in fines between them.
Roughly a dozen Swiss banks are still facing criminal
investigations in the United States. Around 100 more signed up
to work with U.S. authorities at the end of last year, to make
amends for possibly aiding tax evasion by wealthy Americans.
Ex-UBS executive Weil was acquitted earlier this month,
shortly before a former executive at Swiss private bank Rahn &
Bodmer was indicted in the United States on charges of
conspiring to help Americans evade taxes using secret accounts.
(1 US dollar = 0.9611 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Catherine Evans)