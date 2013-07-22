WRAPUP 1-UBS Q2 profit beats forecasts despite U.S. mortgage suit settlement

* UBS makes 865 mln francs provision to settle U.S. lawsuit,
other matters
* UBS Q2 net profit up by nearly two thirds year-on-year
* Julius Baer H1 results beat expectations; net new money
below target
* Shares in UBS and Julius Baer surge to two-year highs
* Credit Suisse estimated U.S. litigation to cost Europe
banks $11 bln
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, July 22 UBS's second-quarter
profit beat forecasts even though it agreed to settle a lawsuit
with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of
mortgage-backed bonds, boosting shares in Switzerland's largest
bank to two-year highs.
A number of European banks - including Deutsche Bank
, Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC
and Royal Bank of Scotland - collectively face
possible multi-billion dollar bills arising from U.S. cases
involving mortgages, which lay at the heart of the 2008
financial crisis.
UBS said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle
with the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), prompting it to
release its headline second-quarter results more than a week
early, showing net profit had jumped by nearly two thirds.
The Zurich-based bank did not say how much the FHFA
settlement would cost but it took a charge of about 865 million
francs ($920 million) to cover litigation costs, provisions and
writedowns related to the deal and a Swiss tax agreement with
Britain.
The FHFA sued 18 banks, accusing them of misleading U.S.
government-sponsored mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac about $200 billion in mortgage-backed bonds they purchased.
UBS did not reveal on Monday whether it would admit to
mis-selling the bonds, although it said the settlement cost
would be covered by charges taken in the second quarter and
previous periods. Citigroup and General Electric have
already settled with the FHFA for undisclosed sums.
Last week 14 banks, including UBS, lost an attempt to have a
U.S. appeals court intervene in their cases with the FHFA amid
complaints by the banks about the judge hearing their cases.
Analysts at Credit Suisse had previously estimated UBS faced
a possible $1.2 billion litigation loss from the FHFA lawsuit
and a further $2.3 billion in U.S. mortgage-related legal costs
including class action suits by investors.
They also estimated a total $11 billion hit for European
banks from U.S. mortgage-related litigation. UBS and Deutsche
Bank, with a possible bill of $2.1 billion, would account for
just over half that.
Deutsche had set aside 2.4 billion euros at the end of the
first quarter to cover litigation with sources telling Reuters
the biggest outlay was for U.S. mortgage-related costs.
Despite the uncertainty over lingering U.S. litigation,
shares in UBS jumped by more than four percent to 18.35 francs,
levels not seen since March 2011, after the bank said its
second-quarter net profit rose to 690 million francs from 425
million in the same period last year, beating analysts'
forecasts that were closer to 560 million.
"The earnings are quite a bit a better than expected,
capital also looks good, and net new money at the private banks
surpassed our estimates," Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Andreas
Venditti said. He has an "overweight" rating on the stock.
TAX & MORTGAGES
UBS did not give a break-down of its second-quarter profit,
with detailed results due on July 30, but analysts said they
suggested strong performances from both the investment bank and
its wealth management arm.
UBS said its wealth management arm attracted 10.1 billion
francs of new money and its U.S.-based brokerage attracted 2.7
billion, although its asset management division suffered 2
billion francs in outflows
The private bank, which attracted the most customer money in
six years in the first quarter, is the centrepiece of UBS's
drive to recover from the financial crisis, after selling large
parts of its fixed income business and cutting 10,000 jobs.
Smaller domestic rival Julius Baer also beat
profit expectations on Monday due to increased trading by
clients, propelling its shares to two year peaks.
Unlike UBS's strong private banking performance, however,
Julius Baer missed new money targets and raised the
cost of integrating Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
overseas private bank, a flagship acquisition last year, by
around 55 million francs.
At 1100 GMT, Julius Baer stock was up 5.43 percent at 41.94
francs after earlier climbing nearly six percent to 42 francs,
its highest level since February 2011, making it the
second-fastest riser on the European banking index. UBS shares
were up 3.12 percent at 18.17 francs.
Swiss banks are also under threat from attacks on strict
banking secrecy in the country by cash-strapped foreign
governments fed up with tax evasion by rich citizens.
Julius Baer is negotiating with U.S. officials to settle
allegations it helped its wealthy U.S. customers to evade tax.
Chief Executive Boris Collardi told reporters the bank will
make a provision in its accounts for a settlement once it has an
indication of the cost. Negotiations over costs should begin
before the end of the year, he said, adding that he expected it
to be affordable.
Part of UBS's 865 million charge in the second quarter
includes 100 million francs it had already disclosed as part of
a withholding tax agreement between Switzerland and Britain,
which came into force this year. They signed the agreement to
settle a dispute over tax evasion by wealthy Britons holding
accounts with Swiss private banks.
Private banks such as UBS and Julius Baer are spending far
more to vet new clients as regulators get tough on firms that
harbour tax cheats and money launderers, which eats into their
profit margins.
($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Stamp)