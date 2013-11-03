Swiss Finance Minister wants banks to boost leverage ratios - paper

GENEVA Nov 3 Swiss banks should be subject to
higher leverage ratio requirements, Swiss Finance Minister
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"We need to think about whether we need to further enhance
the capital base," the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper quoted her
as saying.
She said a ratio of 6-10 percent was under discussion.
That is two or three times the required ratio set out by the
global Basel III accord, which is being phased in by 2019. Under
Basel III, banks will be subject to a leverage ratio requiring
them to hold capital equivalent to at least 3 percent of their
total non risk-weighted assets.
Authorities have been grappling since the collapse of U.S.
investment bank Lehman Brothers five years ago with the question
of how banks regarded as systemically important, or
too-big-to-fail, can be recapitalised without causing panic or
needing taxpayer cash.
She added that the change "would automatically mean that the
banks need to consider whether they retained investment banking
or placed more emphasis on asset management.
"I am still of the opinion that banks should determine their
own business. But they must be organised so that the state does
not end up being liable."
After Switzerland's biggest bank UBS had to be
bailed out by the government in 2008, Swiss regulators have
implemented tough new capital requirements for banks that go
beyond the Basel III rules, which were laid out by a committee
of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries.
But Switzerland's central bank chief Thomas Jordan said in
September that the "too-big-to-fail problem is not yet fully
solved".
In its yearly stability report published in June, the Swiss
National Bank urged UBS and Credit Suisse to further
improve their leverage ratios.
The paper said a rate of 6 percent would oblige UBS to add
20 billion Swiss francs ($21.92 billion) of equity and Credit
Suisse to increase its equity base by 33 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9125 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Ralph
Boulton)