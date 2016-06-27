Swiss government curve gives up on yields

LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - And now it's all negative.

The Brexit vote and subsequent flight to quality have pushed the entirety of the Swiss franc curve below zero.

It was always on the cards, with only the three longest bonds showing positive yields in the run up to the referendum. After a knee-jerk reaction on Friday morning which briefly pushed the longest June 2064s into negative territory, prices came off.

This morning, though, has seen a continuation of the downward trend and the long bond is now quoted at 196.34 offered to yield -0.005%.

The whole curve has moved down around 4bp across the board.

Meanwhile the swap curve has tracked down 3-4bp, with the 10-year at -0.3645%.

Investors in Swiss bonds will continue to look for yield in other areas, particularly pushing down the credit curve. That, though, is not likely to happen until the Brexit dust has settled. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)