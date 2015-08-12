Swiss economic outlook brightens as currency tensions ease

ZURICH Aug 12 Expectations for Swiss GDP
improved going into August, analysts told Credit Suisse in a
survey after the Swiss franc began depreciating last month,
easing pressure on the country's export-driven economy.
The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment index rose by 11.3 points
in August to 5.9 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the
indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research
institute, said on Wednesday.
Analyst expectations for gross domestic product growth in
Switzerland turned negative in July for the first time since
February over heightened exchange rate uncertainty.
That chimed in with the gloomy views of consumers and
employers in surveys collated in July and published last
Thursday.
But the mood seems to have lightened as a depreciation of
the franc has gathered momentum. The currency has dropped nearly
5 percent since mid-July and touched a six-month low against the
euro on Tuesday.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) made a rare public
confirmation in late June that it had intervened to weaken the
franc, which shot up in mid-January when the bank unexpectedly
removed the currency's cap against the euro.
This month almost 60 percent of analysts, surveyed between
July 27 and Aug 10, said they believe the franc will stabilise
against the euro, while only 12 percent expect the franc to rise
in the next six months.
The net assessment of Switzerland's present economic
situation was also up from last month, with two analysts
surveyed rating the situation as "good", 24 as "normal" and
eight as "bad".
The franc's surge after the cap was ditched, heightened by
flight into safe-haven assets due to uncertainties over Greece's
financial future, has been a major concern given Switzerland's
reliance on its exporters.
At the end of July, Switzerland's leading KOF economic
barometer, pointing to the expected performance of the Swiss
economy in about six months, rose to 99.8 points from a revised
89.8 points in June, underscoring the brighter outlook.
($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by John
Stonestreet)