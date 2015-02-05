Swiss government warns stronger franc will weigh on economy

ZURICH Feb 5 The Swiss government warned on Thursday that the appreciation of the country's currency meant economic growth would be weaker than previously expected but said it was still too difficult to assess how severe the slowdown would be.

The Swiss central bank last month abandoned its cap on the Swiss franc, causing the currency to soar and prompting firms across Switzerland to warn of a plunge in profits. The 1.20-per-euro cap had protected the export-reliant economy from the effects of a strong currency since 2011.

"As a result of a sharp appreciation of the Swiss currency, manufacturing companies in Switzerland are suffering from a significant loss of price competitiveness. The level of uncertainty for these companies has also increased," the Swiss government's expert group said in a statement on Thursday.

It said it would issue new economic forecasts on March 19. It previously saw Swiss economic growth at 2.1 percent this year and 2.4 percent next year, with a slight rise in unemployment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)