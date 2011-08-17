UPDATE 1-Swiss govt to ease franc pain with 2 bln Sfr package

* Swiss govt to invest in export, tourism sectors

* FinMin says will support all measures SNB deems necessary

* Govt announces measures to prevent overheating of property mkt (Adds details, background)

By Katie Reid and Silke Koltrowitz

BERNE, Aug 17 Switzerland's government proposed a 2 billion Swiss franc package on Tuesday to cushion the impact of the red-hot franc on its economy, and pledged to support any measures the central bank deemed necessary to tame the currency.

The government has set up a task force made up of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the finance and economy ministries to work out the details of the package ahead of parliament's autumn session, underscoring the government's desire to work alongside the SNB.

Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf also said the government would support any measures the SNB said were necessary in the battle against the strong franc.

But she pointed out there were certain areas where the government and the SNB would have to work with each other, such as if the country were to implement negative interest rates or capital controls.

"The government (supports) any measure that allows to act decisively against the strong Swiss franc and any measure the SNB deems appropriate," Widmer-Schlumpf said. "We support anything that can be done against the strong franc, which is a big problem for our economy."

The announcement of new measures failed to impress financial markets and the franc extended its gains against the euro.

The franc briefly strengthened to 1.1346 to the euro after the announcement, from 1.1462 per euro just before, then eased back to 1.1413.

"Markets were unrealistic in their expectations, some people thought there would be something else like a peg to the euro," Gavin Friend, market strategist at National Australia Bank, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SNB stepped up efforts to tame the franc, by expanding banks' sight deposits, but it stopped short of direct intervention, disappointing markets that had positioned for more radical measures and sending the currency sharply higher.

Swiss officials are under increasing pressure to take decisive action as the franc's gains start eroding economic growth.

Even globally diversified companies like drug firm Roche and watchmaker Swatch Group have started to report an impact on earnings, while the franc is also weighing on the country's banking sector.

The government will invest in the export and tourism sectors, and innovation and research in a bid to shield the economy from the soaring currency, which has risen to one record after another against the dollar and the euro this year.

Economy Minister Johann-Schneider Ammann said he was hopeful the measures would start to take effect very quickly.

FRANC EXTENDS GAINS

Switzerland's Socialist Party (SP) said the government's proposed measures to bolster the export and tourism industry were vague.

"Such support cannot be allocated without conditions. Companies must not receive help from the state and cut jobs or reduce salaries at the same time," the SP said in a statement.

Worries about the global economy and about debt levels in the euro zone and the United States have prompted investors to pile into the safe-haven franc.

The central bank has so far responded to the rapid gains by slashing its already low interest rate target to virtually zero and flooding the market with francs. But it has not yet intervened in markets after it got its fingers burnt during its last period of intervention in 2009/10.

The government also announced stricter capital requirements for banks' mortgage lending to prevent an overheating in the Swiss housing market, which faces risks due to ultra-low interest rates. ($1 = 0.793 Swiss Francs) (Editing by Susan Fenton)