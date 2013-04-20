SNB's Jordan says franc cap still indispensable

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The risk of a resurgence in the global financial crisis means that the Swiss National Bank's exchange rate cap is still essential, SNB chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday.
Speaking after meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Jordan said Switzerland's determination to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro had wide backing from other countries.
"'Adjustment fatigue' could lead to a resurgence of the crisis and one must add that this would have an impact on Switzerland," he said.
"In such an uncertain environment, the minimum exchange rate policy of the central bank remains indispensable," Jordan said, adding that the franc was still "very high."
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.