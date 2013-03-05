Swiss upper house blocks fighter jet financing

* Switzerland plans to buy 22 Gripen fighter jets

* Parliament to vote on project and funding

* Lower house likely to discuss matter this summer

ZURICH, March 5 The upper house of the Swiss parliament halted the government's purchase of 22 Gripen fighter jets on Tuesday, approving the 3 billion euro deal in principle but voting against the financing package it requires.

Switzerland, which hasn't fought an international war for 200 years, plans to spend 3.126 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) on the jets made by Sweden's Saab.

They will replace its aging Northrop F-5 Tiger fighters, a move unpopular with some because it will require spending cuts in other areas such as education.

Switzerland's lower house is likely to discuss the topic during parliament's summer session. If it gives the government the go-ahead on both points - the purchase and the financing - the issue will again be taken up by the upper house.

If both houses approve the government's proposals, the funding plan can still be derailed by a popular referendum.

In Switzerland, a referendum can be held on federal laws if at least 50,000 people or eight cantons have petitioned for one within 100 days of the item's official publication.

Switzerland opted for the Gripen as a cheaper alternative to the Eurofighter Typhoon, developed by a consortium of BAE , Finmeccanica and EADS, and Dassault Aviation's Rafale jet. ($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs)