Swiss immigration vote shows loss of trust in business elite -minister

FRANKFURT Feb 12 A loss of trust in
Switzerland's business and political elite may be one of the
reasons the alpine nation voted in favour of putting strict
limits on immigration, Swiss Economy Minister Johann
Schneider-Ammann said on Wednesday.
Pointing to a "culture of excess", Schneider-Ammann said
pursuit of profit sometimes at the expense of the common good
had turned off ordinary people from political and business
leaders.
Swiss voters on Sunday narrowly backed an initiative
"against mass immigration," following a successful campaign by
the populist right-wing Swiss People's Party, which blamed an
influx of foreigners for higher crime, rising rents and
congested streets.
The Swiss government and business lobby groups had urged a
vote against the proposal, emphasising that it would make it
difficult for businesses to recruit qualified staff on whom the
Swiss economy and the banking and pharmaceutical industries
depend.
"The Swiss government failed in its dealings with the people
to convince them of the merits of the system," Schneider-Ammann
told a small gathering organised by the Swiss Consulate in
Frankfurt, Germany.
"It's as if our citizens believe that free markets do more
damage than good."
In the past, arguments put forward by lobby groups had held
greater sway, Schneider-Ammann said.
"There is a break in trust between business, citizens and
the political elite," he said.
Although the rational arguments in favour of preserving the
free movement of people had failed to trump more emotional and
xenophobic sentiments, the Swiss government would continue to
lobby for greater openness, he said.
"We are definitely not seeking greater isolation,"
Schneider-Ammann said.
Swiss citizens may have grown wary of arguments put forward
by business lobby groups because they had sometimes failed to
prevent some of the excesses in the economy, the minister said.
"The developments in the past 10 to 15 years have been
problematic, I'm talking about the culture of excess,"
Schneider-Ammann said.
"Politics and the economic elite can only be understood and
accepted if sufficient attention is paid to the common good," he
said, adding "Red lines were crossed for the sake of making a
profit."
Sunday's vote forces the Swiss government to reintroduce
immigration quotas, putting Switzerland on a collision course
with the European Union.
"I'm not happy about the outcome of the vote, the government
is not happy. We are not yet able to fully grasp the
consequences of the vote," Schneider-Ammann said, referring to
the potential damage caused in Switzerland's relations with its
trading partners.
Although it is not a member of the EU, Switzerland has had a
pact with Brussels to ensure the free movement of citizens to
and from the bloc since 2002.
With net immigration running at around 70,000 people per
year in a population of around 8 million, the Swiss People's
Party tapped into concerns that Swiss culture is being eroded by
the influx of foreigners. Almost a quarter of the population
already holds a foreign passport.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)