REFILE-Swiss low rates could last decades, financial regulator tells newspaper

(Rewrites headline; no change in text.)
ZURICH Oct 25 Switzerland's low interest
rate environment could last years or possibly decades, the
country's financial regulatory chief told a Swiss newspaper on
Sunday.
"It's possible that low interest rates could last not only
years, but decades," Mark Branson, the head of Swiss financial
regulator FINMA told the newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag. "Banks
and insurers need to be able to survive in such a situation."
In December 2014, the Swiss National Bank introduced a
negative deposit rate for the first time since the 1970s,
charging 0.25 percent on sight deposits.
On Jan. 15 this year, it ended its cap on the value of the
franc against the euro and cut the deposit rate further, to 0.75
percent, where it remains. The move took markets by surprise and
left the country facing economic uncertainty.
The low rates put the basic assumptions of banks and
insurance companies in doubt and are the question most worrying
Branson, he said.
"Such an environment is historically unique," he said. "The
longer the phase lasts, the harder the exit will be once
interest rates become attractive again."
When questioned about low interest rates remaining for
decades, he said, "I said: could. It's not impossible. Let's
look at Japan. In the 1990s, no one could have said that the
country would still have such low interest rates today."
Switzerland's finance industry is generally well-equipped to
absorb shocks, he said, citing the results of stress tests that
the regulatory body performed with banks and insurance
companies. "But it's also clear, that the current economic
environment is presenting a great challenge."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)