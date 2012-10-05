Italy, Switzerland committed for tax deal by spring 2013

Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
MILAN Oct 5 Italy and Switzerland are committed to reach an agreement on a taxation deal needed to replenish Rome's depleted coffers before the Italian elections due in spring 2013, the Swiss ambassador in Italy told Reuters on Friday.
"There is a common will to finalise talks before the current government term ends," Ambassador Bernardino Regazzoni said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.
Italian and Swiss officials met on Sept. 24 in Berne to discuss a tax deal which could include the revision of the double taxation agreement and the taxation of cross-border workers. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina)
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.