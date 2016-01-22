版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 23:14 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Six banks caught in the Libor-rigging scandal are in settlement talks with Swiss competition regulator Comco-Bloomberg

(Corrects headline to say "six banks" instead of "six Swiss banks")

Jan 22 * At least 6 banks targeted in Switzerland's probe into Libor-rigging are in settlement talks with Swiss competition regulator - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Comco, the Swiss Competition Commission, is trying to reach a "accord amiable" with the banks as it aims to complete the probe by July - Bloomberg

* Source: bloom.bg/20j25VX

*

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐