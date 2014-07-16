Lindt boss says can cope with price rises from high cocoa costs

JUNGFRAUJOCH, Switzerland, July 16 The head of
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said the firm's
top priority was gaining market share globally, which meant
absorbing some of the cocoa bean price increase seen over the
past year, rather than passing it on to consumers.
The company has already raised some prices over the past six
months but did not do so across the board, Ernst Tanner told
journalists on the sidelines of a Lindt event on Wednesday at
the top of the Jungfraujoch up in the Swiss mountains.
"We do it where we feel the product can bear (it), can take
a price increase. But obviously our first and foremost goal is
to gain market share around the world."
Earlier this week competitor Hershey Co, the No. 1
candy producer in the United States, raised its chocolate prices
for the first time in three years, a sign that historically high
cocoa prices are eating into confectioners' profits.
Cocoa futures have risen around 13 percent since the
start of the year and are trading at a near three-year high as
traders worry that demand will outpace supply for a third
consecutive year in 2014/15.
Lindt Chairman and Chief Executive Tanner said the Swiss
company, which on Monday said it had agreed to buy U.S. candy
maker Russell Stover in a billion dollar deal, could weather any
price increases from rising raw material costs.
"From Lindt, we have invested (in) the past 15 years
enormous amounts in building the brand, establishing us as the
No. 1 premium chocolate around the world, and such a strong
brand can also bear some price adjustments upwards," Tanner
said.
