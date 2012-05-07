Swiss companies still hungry for quality buys

* Low funding costs give Swiss companies whip hand
* Nestle, Novartis buys kick off second quarter
* Large companies still hunting, but not at any cost
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Sophie Sassard
ZURICH/LONDON, May 7 Swiss companies with strong
local currency cash piles burning a hole in their pockets are
defying a weak global economic backdrop as they hunt more
acquisitions even after a raft of corporate buys helped buoy an
otherwise anaemic European market.
Companies such as pharmaceuticals groups Roche and
Novartis, engineering firm ABB, and food
group Nestle have all made sizeable buys in recent
years.
But the spree is by no means finished.
Their war chests have been amplified by a Swiss franc some
30 percent firmer than at the time of the Lehman Brothers
collapse in 2008, despite the central bank imposing a cap of
1.20 francs per euro last September after the soaring currency
threatened to hurt exports and tip the country into recession.
"It is no surprise to see Swiss companies being active in
M&A today as most have strong balance sheets and are buying with
a strong currency," said Akeel Sachak, global head of consumer
goods at Rothschild, who recently advised Nestle on its $11.85
billion acquisition of Pfizer's infant nutrition business.
Even excluding the proposed all-share tie up between
commodities powerhouses Glencore and Xstrata,
total deal volume in the Swiss M&A market came to 22 billion
francs in the first quarter this year, almost three times the
year-earlier quarter, data from Ernst & Young showed.
The second quarter has also begun smartly, as Nestle gobbled
Pfizer's baby food unit for $11.85 billion and Novartis unit
Sandoz snapped up skincare specialist Fougera for $1.5 billion.
In the case of all-cash acquisitions, shareholders will
focus on the valuation of the target alone, while in a stock
deal, the future value of the combined enterprise must be taken
into account, said M&A specialist Marc Gabelli.
So when it comes to cash transactions, a strong currency can
underpin boardroom confidence to do deals and encourage
merger-hungry executives to pounce sooner rather than later.
The rush to buy with cash while the franc remains strong
mirrors the spike in the number of all-stock acquisitions seen
during the internet boom, as tech company stock prices soared.
"Strong currencies do not always last, whether it is a
one-year or a ten-year cycle, it won't always be available. When
you look at cash transactions, the strength of the Swiss franc
really matters," said Gabelli, president of the Gabelli Group,
parent of $36.7 billion U.S asset manager GAMCO.
"Therefore a strong exchange rate offers Swiss companies a
relative advantage against U.S. dollar or Euro competitors."
STABILITY SPURRING M&A
A stable economy and low interest rates have also put
companies in a stronger position to make buys, analysts said.
"A strong franc makes acquisitions less expensive from a
currency perspective, but it is not just that driving Swiss M&A,
it is more a bi-product of being in a stable political system
with an independent currency and flexible monetary policy," said
Willis Brucker, a merger arbitrage analyst at GAMCO.
"It helps keep the funding rate for Swiss companies
incredibly inexpensive, creating a low hurdle for managers to
make value-adding transactions."
Moreover, Switzerland's conservative executives kept risk
limits tight through the financial crisis, leaving them
better-placed to do deals than many foreign peers, said Patrik
Kerler, head of mergers and acquisitions at KPMG.
"The key driver is balance sheets. Looking at Swiss
corporations, it is amazing how strong the balance sheets are,
and they are looking for investments," he said.
But while many companies are flush with cash, they won't do
deals at any cost.
In April, Roche put its lofty ambitions in personalised
medicine on hold, walking away from a deal with U.S.
gene-sequencing firm Illumina when the management of
that company dug its heels in over price.
A month earlier software company Temenos ditched a
bid for UK rival Misys.
"They will walk away rather than overpaying, there is not so
much pressure that they have to do acquisitions," said Kerler.
MORE TO COME
On the whole, Swiss companies have not struggled with excess
leverage. The exception is serial acquirer Petroplus, which
overstretched its balance sheet in a series of high-profile buys
in the first decade of the millennium, only to declare
insolvency earlier this year after weak European markets dented
its cash flows and left it unable to service its debt.
Many, like chemicals company Clariant - which
bought Arch Chemicals of the U.S. last year - have curbed costs
sharply, and fundamentals remain solid.
Market watchers said Swiss companies were likely to remain
among Europe's biggest acquirers following the sprightly start
to the second quarter.
"I think Swiss companies will continue to prop up the M&A
market," said Kerler.
"Switzerland is not an island, the large Swiss corporations
are involved with markets around the globe, but Swiss companies
will be in a stronger position than their international peers,
and will be able to take opportunities as they arise."