2012年 11月 26日 星期一 17:00 BJT

Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Beznau 2 back since Nov 22)
    FRANKFURT, Nov 26 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the summer.
   Scheduled annula maintenances in 2012 have been completed at
all reactors now that Leibstadt has returned to the grid.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

    New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES IN 2012
Beznau 2         365    Nov 21 - 22                 Axpo (1)*** 
   
            
PREVIOUS OUTAGES IN 2012
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 6 - Oct 30              Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 28 - Sept 17            Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days   BKW-FMB(4)
Goesgen          970    July 9 - 12 at 50%          Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 15 -  July 12           Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    June 2-June 22              Alpiq (2)
Beznau 2         365    March 23-April 15           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Feb 8                       BKW-FMB(4)
    
OUTAGES IN 2011
Beznau 2         365    Aug 12 - Oct 1               Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Jun 30-Sept 24/25            BKW-FMB(4)
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 3 - 30                   Alpiq(3)
Goesgen          970    Jun 4 - Jul 30               Alpiq(2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 7 - 20                   Axpo (1)
    
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)  
     Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

