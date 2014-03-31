版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 31日 星期一 20:41 BJT

Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Beznau 1 first to go offline this year)
    FRANKFURT, March 31 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
None
    
PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Beznau 1         365    April 1 for ca. 2 weeks   Alpiq (2)***
    
COMPLETED OUTAGES INN 2014
None
                
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013
Leibstadt      1,145    Sept 2 - 27               Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 16 - Sept 18          Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 6           BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen          970    Aug 8 - 23                Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    May 4 - July 23           Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 28 - June 9           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    May 24 - May 26           BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
    ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐