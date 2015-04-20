Swiss nuclear plant outages

版本:
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13-Jul 9              Axpo (1)

OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
Beznau 2        365     Standstill from Aug., similar in length
                        to that at Beznau 1       Axpo (1)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 3-Sep 2               BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen         970     Early Jun through early Jul Alpiq (2)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 10-Sep 14             Alpiq (3)***
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt     1,245     Apr 4-7                   Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
OUTAGES PLANNED BEYOND 2015
2016
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 3-28                  Alpiq (3)***
2017
Leibstadt     1,245     Jul 24-Sep 27             Alpiq (3)***
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

