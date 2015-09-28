版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 15:40 BJT

Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Leibstadt shut on Sunday for a repair, no likely reopening
date)
    FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
   New entries are marked ***

   
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
Leibstadt     1,245     Sep 27-?                  Alpiq (3)***
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13 - Oct 31           Axpo (1)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 14-Dec 24             Axpo (1)

FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
None
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 10-Sept 17            Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 3-Sep 5               BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 6, several hours      BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen         970     Jul 14                    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen         970     Jun 6-Jul 6               Alpiq (2)
Leibstadt     1,245     Apr 4-7                   Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
OUTAGES PLANNED BEYOND 2015
2016
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 3-28                  Alpiq (3)
2017
Leibstadt     1,245     Jul 24-Sep 27             Alpiq (3)
      ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐