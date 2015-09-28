Swiss nuclear plant outages

(adds lengthened Beznau 1 outage) FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) New entries are marked *** PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Leibstadt 1,245 Sep 27-? Alpiq (3) Beznau 1 365 Mar 13 - Feb 29, 2016? Axpo (1)*** Beznau 2 365 Aug 14-Dec 24 Axpo (1) FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015 None PAST OUTAGES IN 2015 Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 10-Sept 17 Alpiq (3) Muehleberg 355 Aug 3-Sep 5 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Jul 6, several hours BKW-FMB (4) Goesgen 970 Jul 14 Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 Jun 6-Jul 6 Alpiq (2) Leibstadt 1,245 Apr 4-7 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jan 21-22 Alpiq (3) OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2016/2017 2016 Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 3-28 Alpiq (3) 2017 Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 24-Sep 27 Alpiq (3) .................................................... 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)