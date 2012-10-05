版本:
Swiss nuclear plant outages

(KKL operators currently expect a restart at the end of
October)
    FRANKFURT, Oct 5 The following table lists
planned maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss
nuclear power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the summer months and
operators at two plants have given tentative dates beforehand.
But operators of the Beznau and Leibstadt reactor blocks said
they will not issue information ahead of plant closures.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

    New entries are marked ***
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 6 - end-October         Alpiq (3)***
    
PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2012
No more
            
PREVIOUS OUTAGES IN 2012
Beznau 2         365    Aug 28 - Sept 17            Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days   BKW-FMB(4)
Goesgen          970    July 9 - 12 at 50%          Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 15 -  July 12           Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    June 2-June 22              Alpiq (2)
Beznau 2         365    March 23-April 15           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Feb 8                       BKW-FMB(4)
    
OUTAGES IN 2011
Beznau 2         365    Aug 12 - Oct 1               Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Jun 30-Sept 24/25            BKW-FMB(4)
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 3 - 30                   Alpiq(3)
Goesgen          970    Jun 4 - Jul 30               Alpiq(2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 7 - 20                   Axpo (1)
    
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)  
     Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

