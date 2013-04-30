Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Muehleberg maintenance date available) FRANKFURT, April 30 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) New entries are marked *** PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2013 Muehleberg 355 Aug 10 - Sept 5 BKW-FMB (4)*** OUTAGES IN 2013 TO DATE Muehleberg 355 Jan 19-22 BKW-FMB (4) OUTAGES IN 2012 Beznau 2 365 Nov 21 - 22 Axpo (1) Leibstadt 1,145 Aug 6 - Oct 30 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 28 - Sept 17 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days BKW-FMB(4) Goesgen 970 July 9 - 12 at 50% Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 May 15 - July 12 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 June 2-June 22 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 March 23-April 15 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Feb 8 BKW-FMB(4) 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE (Reporting by Vera Eckert)