Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Muehleberg maintenance date available)
    FRANKFURT, April 30 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2013
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 5           BKW-FMB (4)***
    
OUTAGES IN 2013 TO DATE
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES IN 2012
Beznau 2         365    Nov 21 - 22                 Axpo (1)   
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 6 - Oct 30              Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 28 - Sept 17            Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days   BKW-FMB(4)
Goesgen          970    July 9 - 12 at 50%          Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 15 -  July 12           Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    June 2-June 22              Alpiq (2)
Beznau 2         365    March 23-April 15           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Feb 8                       BKW-FMB(4)
    
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)
    
