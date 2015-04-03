版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 4日 星期六 01:04 BJT

Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Leibstadt offline from Apr 4 for what operator says quick
generator repair)
    FRANKFURT, April 3 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
Leibstadt     1,145     Apr 4 for 4-5 days        Alpiq (3)***
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13-Jul 9              Axpo (1)

    
OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
Beznau 2        365     From Aug for a stillstand similar to
                        that at Beznau 2          Axpo (1)
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt     1,145     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 11 - Sep 12           Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 8           BKW-FMB (4) 
Beznau 2         365    Aug 11 - 25               Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    Jun 8 - July 8            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    Apr 1 - 14                Axpo (2)
        
UNSCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    July 5 08:29-17:30       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 16 - July 1           Axpo (2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 4-5                   Axpo (2)
    
      ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)
