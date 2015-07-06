Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Automatic switch-off at Muehleberg due to faulty control
switch in a feed water system)
FRANKFURT, July 6 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR
CURRENT OUTAGES
Muehleberg 355 Jul 6-? BKW-FMB (4)***
Beznau 1 365 Mar 13-Jul 9 Axpo (1)
Goesgen 970 Jun 6-early Jul Alpiq (2)
OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
Beznau 2 365 Standstill from Aug., similar in length
to that at Beznau 1 Axpo (1)
Muehleberg 355 Aug 3-Sep 2 BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 10-Sep 14 Alpiq (3)
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt 1,245 Apr 4-7 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt 1,245 Jan 21-22 Alpiq (3)
OUTAGES PLANNED BEYOND 2015
2016
Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 3-28 Alpiq (3)
2017
Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 24-Sep 27 Alpiq (3)
....................................................
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)