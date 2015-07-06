Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Automatic switch-off at Muehleberg due to faulty control switch in a feed water system) FRANKFURT, July 6 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Muehleberg 355 Jul 6-? BKW-FMB (4)*** Beznau 1 365 Mar 13-Jul 9 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jun 6-early Jul Alpiq (2) OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015 Beznau 2 365 Standstill from Aug., similar in length to that at Beznau 1 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Aug 3-Sep 2 BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 10-Sep 14 Alpiq (3) PAST OUTAGES IN 2015 Leibstadt 1,245 Apr 4-7 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jan 21-22 Alpiq (3) OUTAGES PLANNED BEYOND 2015 2016 Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 3-28 Alpiq (3) 2017 Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 24-Sep 27 Alpiq (3) .................................................... 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)