Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Goesgen due back few days later on June 27, Beznau 2 outage
delayed to August (from formerly June 21 start), Muehleberg 2016
outage seen a few days longer)
    FRANKFURT, June 21 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)


PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR

CURRENT OUTAGES

Beznau 1        365     Mar 13, 2015 - end of 2016
                                                  Axpo (1)
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-27                  Alpiq (3)***


FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED IN 2016
2016
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 2-27                  Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 5-17                  Axpo (1)***
Muehleberg      355     Aug 14-Sep 8              BKW-FMB (4)***
...............................................................
OUTAGES IN 2015

Beznau 2        365     Aug 14-Dec 23             Axpo (1)
Leibstadt     1,245     Oct 17 - Nov 2            Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Sep 27-29                 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 10-Sept 17            Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 3-Sep 5               BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 6, several hours      BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen         970     Jul 14                    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen         970     Jun 6-Jul 6               Alpiq (2)
Leibstadt     1,245     Apr 4-7                   Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)

 ..............................................................
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2017

2017
Leibstadt     1,245     Jul 31-Sep 19             Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2        365     Jun 9-Jul 7               Axpo (1)
Beznau 1        365     May 2-14                  Axpo (1)
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-26                  Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 23-Sep 10             BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018
    
 2018
 Goesgen        970      Jun 4-26                 Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jul 31-Sept 19           Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 9-Jul 7              Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1       365      May 2-14                 Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg     355      Jul 23-Sept 10           BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019
    
2019
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jun 4-Oct 2              Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 1       365      Apr 30-May 12            Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 7-Jul 8              Axpo (3)
      ....................................................


1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is
100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische
Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse
SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB
Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW
FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

