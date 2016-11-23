Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Goesgen outage date for 2019 added)
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR
CURRENT OUTAGES
Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Dec 28, 2016
Axpo (1)
Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 2-Feb 2017 Alpiq (3)
LOAD REDUCTIONS
Muehleberg 355 Nov 17-18, by 113 MW between 1059 and
0159 BKW-FMB (4)
FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED IN 2016
2016
None
COMPLETED OUTAGES (LOAD DROPS) IN 2016
Muehleberg 355 Sep 20, by 184 MW between 0730-1200
BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg 355 Aug 14-Sep 10 BKW-FMB (4)
Beznau 2 365 Aug 5-18 Axpo (1)
Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3)
...............................................................
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2017
2017
Leibstadt 1,245 Sep 18-Nov 7 Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2 365 Aug 18-Sep 24 Axpo (1)
Beznau 1 365 May 2-14 Axpo (1)
Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sep 10 BKW-FMB (4)
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018
2018
Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 31-Sept 19 Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-Jul 7 Axpo (1)
Beznau 1 365 May 2-14 Axpo (1)
Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sept 10 BKW-FMB (4)
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019
2019
Goesgen 970 Jun 1-Jul 1 Alpiq (3)***
Leibstadt 1,245 Jun 4-Oct 2 Alpiq (3)
Beznau 1 365 Apr 30-May 12 Axpo (1)
Beznau 2 365 Jun 7-Jul 8 Axpo (3)
....................................................
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is
100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische
Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse
SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB
Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW
FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)