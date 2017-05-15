版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 23:12 BJT

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages

 (Beznau 1 additional outage in August/September)
    FRANKFURT, May 15 The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)


PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR

CURRENT OUTAGES

Beznau 1        365     Mar 13, 2015 - May 31, 2017
                                                  Axpo (1)

    
...............................................................
FURTHER OUTAGES/LOAD REDUCTIONS PLANNED FOR 2017

2017
Beznau 1        365     Aug 24-Sept 19            Axpo (1)***
Leibstadt     1,245     load reduced by 120 MW between Feb 17
                        and Sept 18, full outage Sep 18-Nov 7, 
                        load drop by 120 MW again Nov 7, '17 
                        through Jul 31, '18       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 18-Sep 24             Axpo (1)
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-26                  Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 23-Sep 10             BKW-FMB (4)
    
................................................................
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2017
Muehleberg      355     May 11, partial load cut  BKW-FMB (4)***
    
Muehleberg      355     Mar 9, load cut by 168 MW for
                        4 hrs                     BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt     1,245     Feb 18-20                 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 2-Feb 17              Alpiq (3)

................................................................
           
COMPLETED OUTAGES (LOAD DROPS) IN 2016
Muehleberg     355      Dec 15, 3 hrs by 167 MW   BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg      355     Nov 17-18, by 113 MW between 1059 and
0159                                              BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg      355     Sep 20, by 184 MW between 0730-1200
                                                  BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 14-Sep 10             BKW-FMB (4)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 5-18                  Axpo (1)
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-26                  Alpiq (3)

................................................................
        
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018
    
 2018
 Goesgen        970      Jun 4-26                 Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jul 31-Sept 19           Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 9-Jul 7              Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1       365      May 2-14                 Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg     355      Jul 23-Sept 10           BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019
    
2019
 Goesgen        970      Jun 1-Jul 1              Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jun 4-Oct 2              Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 1       365      Apr 30-May 12            Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 7-Jul 8              Axpo (3)
................................................................


1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is
100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische
Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse
SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB
Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW
FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)
