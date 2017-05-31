TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Change for Beznau 1 for 2017, 2018) FRANKFURT, May 31 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Jun 30, 2017 Axpo (1)*** ............................................................... FURTHER OUTAGES/LOAD REDUCTIONS PLANNED FOR 2017 2017 Beznau 1 365 Aug 24-Sept 19 Axpo (1) Leibstadt 1,245 load reduced by 120 MW between Feb 17 and Sept 18, by 320 MW for 5 hours on May 20, full outage Sep 18-Nov 7, load drop by 120 MW again Nov 7, '17 through Jul 31, '18 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 18-Sep 24 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sep 10 BKW-FMB (4) ................................................................ COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2017 Muehleberg 355 May 11, partial load cut BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Mar 9, load cut by 168 MW for 4 hrs BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 18-20 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 2-Feb 17 Alpiq (3) ................................................................ COMPLETED OUTAGES (LOAD DROPS) IN 2016 Muehleberg 355 Dec 15, 3 hrs by 167 MW BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Nov 17-18, by 113 MW between 1059 and 0159 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Sep 20, by 184 MW between 0730-1200 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Aug 14-Sep 10 BKW-FMB (4) Beznau 2 365 Aug 5-18 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3) ................................................................ OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018 2018 Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 31-Sept 19 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-Jul 7 Axpo (1) Beznau 1 365 May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 9 Axpo (1)*** Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sept 10 BKW-FMB (4) OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019 2019 Goesgen 970 Jun 1-Jul 1 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jun 4-Oct 2 Alpiq (3) Beznau 1 365 Apr 30-May 12 Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 Jun 7-Jul 8 Axpo (3) ................................................................ 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)