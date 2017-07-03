FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月3日 / 早上7点58分 / 2 天前

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages

3 分钟阅读

    FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)


PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR

CURRENT OUTAGES

Beznau 1        365     Mar 13, 2015 - Oct 31, 2017
                                                  Axpo (1)


    
...............................................................
FURTHER OUTAGES/LOAD REDUCTIONS PLANNED FOR 2017

2017
Leibstadt     1,245     load reduced by 120 MW between Feb 17
                        and Sept 18, full outage Sep 18-Nov 7, 
                        load drop by 120 MW again Nov 7, '17 
                        through Jul 31, '18       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 18-Sep 24             Axpo (1)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 23-Sep 10             BKW-FMB (4)
    
................................................................
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2017
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-29                  Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Drop by 320 MW for 5 hours on
                        May 20                    Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     May 11, partial load cut  BKW-FMB (4)   
 
Muehleberg      355     Mar 9, load cut by 168 MW for
                        4 hrs                     BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt     1,245     Feb 18-20                 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 2-Feb 17              Alpiq (3)


................................................................
        
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018
    
 2018
 Goesgen        970      Jun 4-26                 Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jul 31-Sept 19           Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 9-Jul 7              Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1       365      May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 9   Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg     355      Jul 23-Sept 10           BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019
    
2019
 Goesgen        970      Jun 1-Jul 1              Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jun 4-Oct 2              Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 1       365      Apr 30-May 12            Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 7-Jul 8              Axpo (3)
................................................................


1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is
100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische
Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse
SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB
Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW
FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below