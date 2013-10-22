TABLE-Swiss net raw platinum imports drop to 4-month low

LONDON, Oct 22 Switzerland's net imports of raw platinum fell last month to their lowest since May, data from its customs bureau showed, as exports to China hit a three-month high at 1.903 tonnes. Switzerland remained a net importer of the autocatalyst metal for a fourth month, with shipments from South Africa, the world's biggest platinum producer, hitting their highest since June at 2.937 tonnes. The country became a net exporter of raw palladium for the first time in three months, meanwhile, as imports dwindled to a three-month low. Russia exported no raw palladium to Switzerland for a third month, although it shipped another 202 kilograms of semi-finished palladium, a similar level to that shipped in every month this since February. Sales of Russian state stockpiles have helped keep the palladium market in surplus for much of the last decade, but analysts speculate those stocks are now depleted. RAW PLATINUM September August Imports 4,044 3,232 Exports 3,950 3,067 Net imports (exports) 94 165 RAW PALLADIUM Imports 189 457 Exports 226 311 Net imports (exports) (37) 146 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by James Jukwey)