TABLE-Swiss net raw platinum imports drop to 4-month low

LONDON, Oct 22 Switzerland's net imports of raw
platinum fell last month to their lowest since May, data from
its customs bureau showed, as exports to China hit a three-month
high at 1.903 tonnes. 
    Switzerland remained a net importer of the autocatalyst
metal for a fourth month, with shipments from South Africa, the
world's biggest platinum producer, hitting their highest
since June at 2.937 tonnes. 
    The country became a net exporter of raw palladium 
for the first time in three months, meanwhile, as imports
dwindled to a three-month low.
    Russia exported no raw palladium to Switzerland for a third
month, although it shipped another 202 kilograms of
semi-finished palladium, a similar level to that shipped in
every month this since February. 
    Sales of Russian state stockpiles have helped keep the
palladium market in surplus for much of the last decade, but
analysts speculate those stocks are now depleted.
    
 RAW PLATINUM                 September        August
                                                     
 Imports                          4,044         3,232
 Exports                          3,950         3,067
 Net imports (exports)               94           165
                                                     
                                                     
 RAW PALLADIUM                                       
                                                     
 Imports                            189           457
 Exports                            226           311
 Net imports (exports)             (37)           146
 
