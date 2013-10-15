版本:
Elevator maker Schindler shares drop after new profit warning

ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss elevator manufacturer Schindler cut its 2013 profit forecast again on Tuesday as weak currencies and overseas expansion took their toll on third-quarter results, sending its shares down 6 percent.

The group, which competes with ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Otis, said it now expected 2013 net profit of between 500 and 550 million Swiss francs ($551-$606 million), compared with an already-lowered forecast of between 550 and 600 million made in August. ($1 = 0.9073 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)

