Elevator maker Schindler shares drop after new profit warning

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss elevator manufacturer Schindler cut its 2013 profit forecast again on Tuesday as weak currencies and overseas expansion took their toll on third-quarter results, sending its shares down 6 percent.
The group, which competes with ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Otis, said it now expected 2013 net profit of between 500 and 550 million Swiss francs ($551-$606 million), compared with an already-lowered forecast of between 550 and 600 million made in August. ($1 = 0.9073 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately-held Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its business of making minimally invasive heart devices.