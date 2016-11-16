SNB will do what is needed to keep Swiss economy on track - vice chair

LONDON Nov 16 The Swiss National Bank is ready to take policy measures as and when they are necessary to keep the country's inflation and economy on track, one of the central bank's top policymakers said on Wednesday.

SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said currency market interventions had become an increasingly important tool since the financial crisis and the euro zone debt crisis had pushed up the safe-haven Swiss franc.

"Since last January our monetary policy framework is based on two elements. The first is negative interest rates... and the second element, which is important to underscore, is a willingness to intervene on foreign exchange markets as necessary," Zurbruegg said at a UBS banking conference.

"We have one mandate which is to ensure price stability and we have proved in the past that we will do what is necessary to fulfill that."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Geddie)