SNB will do what is needed to keep Swiss economy on track - vice chair

LONDON Nov 16 The Swiss National Bank is ready
to take policy measures as and when they are necessary to keep
the country's inflation and economy on track, one of the central
bank's top policymakers said on Wednesday.
SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said currency market
interventions had become an increasingly important tool since
the financial crisis and the euro zone debt crisis had pushed up
the safe-haven Swiss franc.
"Since last January our monetary policy framework is based
on two elements. The first is negative interest rates... and the
second element, which is important to underscore, is a
willingness to intervene on foreign exchange markets as
necessary," Zurbruegg said at a UBS banking conference.
"We have one mandate which is to ensure price stability and
we have proved in the past that we will do what is necessary to
fulfill that."
