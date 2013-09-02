SNB sees no end to franc cap at present - Danthine

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept 2 The Swiss National Bank sees no end to the franc cap at present as current conditions continue to warrant its existence, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.

"The cap on the franc won't stay in place forever, but at the moment we don't see the end of it," Danthine told a gathering of business leaders in western Switzerland, adding central banks had to tread very carefully when hinting at exit strategies.

"The conditions justifying the cap are still there."

The SNB capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro two years ago after safe-haven buyers seeking refuge from the euro zone crisis bid the currency almost to parity with the euro, threatening the Alpine country's export-oriented economy.

Danthine also said that inflation currently posed no risk to the Swiss economy.

"Inflation risks are non-existent in Switzerland at the moment," he said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)