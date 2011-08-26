Swiss kickstart talks with U.S to settle tax probe

* Swiss want to settle dispute within existing laws
* Swiss parliament unlikely to approve repeat of UBS deal
* Deals with Britain, German reached this month
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, Aug 26 Switzerland has made a proposal
to try to kickstart talks to settle its impasse with U.S.
authorities over Swiss banks suspected of helping wealthy
Americans dodge taxes, its finance minister said.
"We have presented a discussion framework (to the U.S.),"
Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told reporters on the sidelines
of a conference on Friday. "We will try to solve it so that we
do not get any more difficulties."
Widmer-Schlumpf said the proposal was an attempt to settle
the dispute under the auspices of a new bilateral taxation
agreement which the Swiss parliament approved in September 2009
and the U.S. Senate has yet to ratify.
She declined to give any timetable for the negotiations,
which a spokesman would only say were proceeding.
Strict bank secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2
trillion offshore financial industry, but the country has agreed
in recent years to do more to help hunt tax cheats amid a global
crackdown on tax havens.
The United States is pushing for Switzerland to hand over
thousands more bank client names as it did last year when it
allowed UBS to bend bank secrecy and reveal the
details of around 4,450 clients to avoid criminal charges.
Since settling with UBS, the U.S. authorities have been
investigating other Swiss banks, ratcheting up the pressure last
month by telling Credit Suisse it is a target of its
probe and indicting a string of Swiss bankers.
Switzerland has been trying to reach a deal to get the
investigation dropped in return for the banks paying a fine and
handing over a limited number of client names.
Switzerland is keen to find a solution that would not need
approval from parliament, seen as likely to block any new breach
of bank secrecy for Credit Suisse after only reluctantly
agreeing to the UBS treaty under emergency law last year.
However, the United States is seen pushing for a repeat of
the UBS deal as that would not face the risk that bank clients
could challenge their details being revealed in the Swiss courts
by appealing to secrecy laws.
In unusually blunt comments, President Micheline Calmy-Rey
said on Monday Switzerland would not accept attempts by the U.S.
to tell it what legal procedures it should use to transfer bank
data.
And in a letter to the New York Times on Tuesday, Swiss
ambassador Manuel Sager rejected suggestions that Switzerland
was fighting against handing over bank information.
"Switzerland is determined to be a leading global financial
centre for clean money. Untaxed money has no place in
Switzerland," he wrote. "Switzerland has made a constructive
offer; it needs only to be used."
On Wednesday, Switzerland and Britain struck a deal to tax
money kept by British residents in secret accounts, mirroring
one agreed with Germany earlier this month that brought to an
end a bitter dispute over cross-border tax dodging.
